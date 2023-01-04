Two Syrians arrested in Paphos for possession of illegal drugs and weapons

NewsLocalTwo Syrians arrested in Paphos for possession of illegal drugs and weapons

Police
Paphos police on Tuesday evening arrested two Syrians, aged  26 and 27, for possession of illegal drugs and weapons.

The arrest took place at Chlorakas village after their vehicle was randomly stopped by traffic police.

The driver gave a positive drug test while the passenger was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis which he claimed it was for his own use.

Weapons such as a sharp knife, a wooden bat and a golf club were also found in the car.

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody while police continue investigations.

By Annie Charalambous
