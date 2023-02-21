Two-state solution out of the question, Christodoulides says

President-elect, Nikos Christodoulides, told the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart that a two-state model for a Cyprus settlement, is out of the question.

According to Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Christodoulides had a 50-minute meeting with Stewart on Tuesday, during which he noted that he is ready to resume negotiations on the Cyprus problem, from where they left before the collapse in Crans-Montana.

Christodoulides also said that efforts must begin immediately and not wait for the elections in Turkey, CNA reports.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Greek Cypriot negotiator, Menelaos Menalou, Christodoulides said that the Greek Cypriot side insists on a settlement of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, on the basis of the UN resolutions, with political equality and considers this settlement to be attainable. He also referred to the issue of the fenced-off city of Famagusta and the need for the implementation of the UN resolutions.

The President-elect noted that he focuses on the resumption of negotiations under the UN, with the EU having an important role and involvement. At the same time he said that during his meeting with Tatar, on Thursday, he wants to send the message to the Turkish Cypriot leader that the status quo cannot be the solution and does not benefit either of the two communities.

The President-elect told Stewart that the EU must have a central role in efforts made within the UN framework because it can offer incentives that will create a win-win situation. Moreover, he noted that in the framework of its European course, Turkey has many requests from the EU and that the latter can also benefit from a Cyprus settlement.

Christodoulides underlined that it is important for the UN to send the message that anything other than a bizonal, bicommunal federal solution is not an option.

On his part, Stewart said during the meeting that he feels encouraged by what he heard, welcomes the proposal for the EU to participate in the process and that the UN support a settlement of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, according to the resolutions of the international organization.

Moreover, the UN official noted that he considers there is room for compromise, but at the same time it is difficult for the Turkish side to return to the negotiating table and that work is needed to restore trust.

Christodoulides and Stewart also discussed about the details of the meeting that will be held on Thursday between Christodoulides and Tatar. The meeting will take place at 11 am, at the UNSG’s Special Representative’s residence in the UN-protected area of the old Nicosia airport, with Stewart’s participation.

The President-elect told Stewart that he wants to have a personal relationship with Tatar.

According to CNA, Stewart will also have a separate meeting with Tatar, before their joint meeting on Thursday.