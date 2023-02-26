Two Russians and their dog rescued after getting disoriented in Limassol rugged area

Two Russians and their dog who got disoriented were rescued early on Sunday following a major operation carried out jointly by the Police and Cyprus’ search and rescue team EMAK.

Apparently, their car was immobilized in a rugged area between Limassol district’s communities of Agios Athanasios and Kyprovasa and they tried to get help on foot.

But they seem to have lost their orientation and it took rescue teams hours to locate them shortly after 2:00 in the morning at a distance of only 50 yards from their vehicle.

They were escorted to Lefkara police station but thankfully they did not require any medical treatment.