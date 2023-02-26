NewsLocalTwo Russians and their dog rescued after getting disoriented in Limassol rugged...

Two Russians and their dog rescued after getting disoriented in Limassol rugged area

UPDATE - Car found in lake in Nicosia district; It was there for months

Two Russians and their dog who got disoriented were rescued early on Sunday following a major operation carried out jointly by the Police and Cyprus’ search and rescue team EMAK.

Apparently, their car was immobilized in a rugged area between Limassol district’s  communities of Agios Athanasios and Kyprovasa and they tried to get help on foot.

But they seem to have lost their orientation and it took rescue teams hours to locate them shortly after 2:00 in the morning at a distance of only 50 yards from their vehicle.

They were escorted to Lefkara police station but thankfully they did not require any medical treatment.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus’ challenge to effectively implement Istanbul Convention combating violence against women
Next article
Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros