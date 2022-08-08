Two recent cases of monkeypox transferred to an isolation area

The condition of all three cases of monkeypox detected in Cyprus is very good, the Communication Advisor to the Minister of Health, Constantinos Athanassiou, said, noting that the health condition of the first case is improving, while the other two cases have been transferred to isolation in infrastructure partnered with the state, Eden, since they did not need hospitalization.

Athanasiou said that three people have been vaccinated against monkeypox on Sunday. As he noted, seven people among the first case’s contacts expressed interest but only three finally went to be vaccinated.

He added that as of today hospitals and clinics will be informed so that health professionals who will be handling suspicious or confirmed cases will express interest in getting vaccinated. He also said that actions take place through the European mechanism to accelerate the receipt of approved medicine tecovirimat.