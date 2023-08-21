NewsLocalTwo planes from Cyprus sent to fight wildfire in Greece

Two planes from Cyprus sent to fight wildfire in Greece

Fire Plane
Fire Plane

Two firefighting planes from Cyprus have been sent to Greece to put off wildfires in Alexandroupolis as part of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, said European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

Lenarčič wrote on X – formerly Twitter – that “in response to #wildfires in #AlexandroupolisFeres in Greece, we are deploying 2 #rescEU firefighting planes based in Cyprus and a firefighting team with over 50 firefighters and 10 vehicles from Romania via the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism to support national teams.”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Russia says F-16s will escalate Ukraine war; Kyiv says they will tip the balance in its favour
Next article
Malaysia may sue Goldman Sachs over Jho Low scandal

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros