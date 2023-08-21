Two planes from Cyprus sent to fight wildfire in Greece

Two firefighting planes from Cyprus have been sent to Greece to put off wildfires in Alexandroupolis as part of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, said European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

Lenarčič wrote on X – formerly Twitter – that “in response to #wildfires in #AlexandroupolisFeres in Greece, we are deploying 2 #rescEU firefighting planes based in Cyprus and a firefighting team with over 50 firefighters and 10 vehicles from Romania via the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism to support national teams.”