Two persons imprisoned for four and five years for drugs

The Limassol Assizes Court today sentenced a 24-year-old to five years in prison and a 40-year-old to four years in prison. The two were found guilty in a case of drugs.

Specifically, on 23 January 2022, members of the anti-drug squad (YKAN) went to the establishment of the 40-year-old where they saw him handing over a package to the 24-year-old who had approached him by car. Then the 40-year-old, in his turn, handed two packages to the younger man. Seeing the policemen arriving, the 40-year-old tried to escape but both he and the younger man were stopped.

Following searches it was ascertained that all packages contained cannabis while 20,000 euros were also found in the car of the 24-year-old.