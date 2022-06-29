Two people wanted for beating a Syrian

New incidents among Syrians occurred in Paphos on Tuesday night.

According to the Police, the incidents began due to personal differences between a 23-year-old and another two persons, aged 19 and 24. On Tuesday night, the two met with the 23-year-old, allegedly to discuss the differences, but instead they put him in the car and transferred him to a remote area where they beat him.

At some point the 23-year-old managed to escape and ask for help. People informed the Police and an ambulance arrived to the scene which transferred the injured man to the Paphos General Hospital. In his testimony to the Police he named the persons who beat him.

The authorities have issued arrest warrants against the two person.