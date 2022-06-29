NewsLocalTwo people wanted for beating a Syrian

Two people wanted for beating a Syrian

Police Covid
Police Covid

New incidents among Syrians occurred in Paphos on Tuesday night.

According to the Police, the incidents began due to personal differences between a 23-year-old and another two persons, aged 19 and 24. On Tuesday night, the two met with the 23-year-old, allegedly to discuss the differences, but instead they put him in the car and transferred him to a remote area where they beat him.

At some point the 23-year-old managed to escape and ask for help. People informed the Police and an ambulance arrived to the scene which transferred the injured man to the Paphos General Hospital. In his testimony to the Police he named the persons who beat him.

The authorities have issued arrest warrants against the two person.

By gavriella
Previous articleSeven policemen found not guilty in spy van case
Next articleSunday Latin Beach Party on July 3

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros