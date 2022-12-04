Two people, including one child injured during a murder attempt

NewsLocalTwo people, including one child injured during a murder attempt

Early on Sunday morning, a murder attempt occurred in Oroklini.

According to information from police sources, a vehicle with three persons, two men aged 39 and 42 and a six-year-old child, received shots by an unidentified person. It seems that the 42-year-old was the target and the culprit was waiting for him.

The two men and the boy were going hunting like they do every week, and it seems that the culprit was aware of their moves.

The 42-year-old passenger of the vehicle was injured and is currently undergoing surgery at the Larnaca General Hospital while the six-year-old child was transferred to the Makarion Hospital in Nicosia with injuries on the leg. They are both out of danger.

Strong police forces have cordoned off the scene trying to find the culprit.


