Two people drown in Cyprus on Wednesday, marking alarming rise

Two people drowned in Cyprus on Wednesday, contributing to a rise in drownings this summer.

In Protaras, at approximately 6 pm, a 25-year-old man was discovered unconscious in the sea while taking a swim. Upon spotting him floating in the water, onlookers brought him ashore and attempted to revive him. He was then transferred via ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The man has been identified as an asylum seeker from Afghanistan.

On the same day, at around 7:30 pm, a 70-year-old woman was also found dead in the sea off Lady’s Mile in Akrotiri.

A total of three people have died from drowning this week, as on Monday, a British man was found dead in the sea off Phoinikoudes.

Moreover, last Thursday, July 20, a 10-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool in Peyia, while on July 17, a four-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool hotel in Ayia Napa.

Another person died of drowning on July 15 in Limassol. Also on July 9, a 29-year-old man drowned off Petra tou Romiou in Paphos.