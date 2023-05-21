NewsLocalTwo people arrested for crystal meth, cocaine and cannabis supply

Two people arrested for crystal meth, cocaine and cannabis supply

In two separate operations, the anti-drug squad in Limassol and Larnaca arrested two men for drug possession with intent to sell and income generated from illegal activities.

In Limassol, a car driven by a 34 year old woman was flagged down yesterday following a tip off and an 18 year old was arrested.

Nothing was found following a search of the vehicle, but following a search of the man’s home, authorities uncovered 10 grams of crystal meth, 15 grams of cannabis and almost five thousand euro in cash.

He was remanded in custody as authorities investigate.

In Larnaca, a 37 year old man was flagged down as he was leaving his orchard, outside the coastal city.

204 grams of cannabis, 78 grams of cocaine and 2 thousand euro cash were found in his possession.

A search of the orchard led to the discovery of more than half a Kilo of cannabis, stashed away in a buried plastic barrel, 50 grams of cocaine and a scale with traces of cannabis.

Police also found a cannabis tree that had grown to almost half a meter, planted near the fence, as well as dozens of firecrackers.

He was remanded in custody as Larnaca CID investigates.

By Constantinos Tsintas
