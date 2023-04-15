Two peopel arrested regarding investigation of a burglary case

Two persons aged 30 and 52, residents of Nicosia, were arrested yesterday on the basis of court warrants and were detained to facilitate investigations in connection with a case of burglary of a building and theft.

Their arrest was preceded by a complaint on 13/4/2023 by two persons, residents of Nicosia, that unidentified persons had broken into an uninhabited house used by them as a storage place and had stolen various items such as old watches, jewelry, boxes with various tools, sealed bottles containing alcoholic beverages and others.

During the investigation of the case, testimony against the above-arrested persons emerged. In a search conducted at the 30-year-old’s residence, various items of evidence were found which were taken for further examination. In a search carried out at the home of the 52-year-old, more items were found that the two complainants identified as stolen property.

The two arrested persons were brought before the Nicosia District Court this morning, which ordered their detention for six days.

The Nicosia CID is continuing investigations.