Two packages with 13.2 kilos of cannabis spotted at Larnaca Airport

Members of the Anti-Narcotic Squad (YKAN) and of the Customs Department spotted two packages at the Larnaca Airport with a total weight of 13 kilos and 200 grams of cannabis.

As YKAN spokesman said, the packages arrived at the Larnaca Airport yesterday, Monday, from Spain and after search it was ascertained that they contained 26 airtight sachets with a total weight of 13 kilos and 200 grams.

The packages have been taken by YKAN and will be sent for scientific tests while investigations about their recipients continue. It is also investigated whether there is any connection with the packages found on Monday containing 13.5 kilos of cannabis.