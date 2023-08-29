Two officers to face trial for police brutality in “Os Dame” protests

Two officers are set to face trial for police brutality over their involvement in the suppression of the “Os Dame” protests in February 2021.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou told Omega TV that the force has officially submitted the cases to court for adjudication.

This comes eleven months after the Attorney General had ordered to pursue criminal charges against the two officers.

The officers are accused of abusing their authority, as well as subjecting the demonstrators to harsh and inhumane treatment during the protest march against corruption and state authoritarianism.

Also, four members of the force are being subject to an internal probe by the police for their involvement in the same protest. The probe was ordered by Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou after the Independent Authority for the Investigation of Allegations and Complaints Against the Police (IAIACAP) identified potential misconduct following a review of submitted complaints and footage.

The protest on February 13, 2021, was marred by police brutality. Several citizens were injured, while a 25-year-old woman underwent emergency eye surgery after she was hit in the face by a police water cannon.

The suppression of the protest sparked a follow-up demonstration, one week later, with thousands of people joining in to protest police violence and corruption.

