NewsLocalTwo more women come forward accusing disgraced ex bishop of alleged assault

Two more women come forward accusing disgraced ex bishop of alleged assault

Kition Bishop
Kition Bishop

Two more women on Wednesday came forward reporting to police that disgraced former Kition bishop Chrysostomos allegedly had also assaulted them in the past.

The number of filed complaints against the once powerful high-ranking priest has now risen to eight, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Chrysostomos, who is now in his early ‘80s, was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a historic case dating back 42 years.

The case brought to light not only his actions in relation to the indecent assault of the teenage woman at the time but also his ‘indecent’ lifestyle when traveling abroad.

He apparently used to take off his robes – following the practice of Catholic priests, as he admitted – even though this is not allowed in the Orthodox religion.

A complaint of sexual assault during one of his trips abroad years ago was reported in 2021 by a woman who is a non-resident of Cyprus. But the case did not proceed because the alleged offence had taken place overseas.

Three other complaints were made to the police at the same time while two more women came forward after the Court’s verdict on Monday.

As his dethronement by the Holy Synod is imminent, a police spokesman urged any person who had fallen victim of the former bishop to file a complaint.

“There is a sub-division in the Force investigating cases involving  vulnerable persons and they have specialized staff for such cases,” Christos Andreou said.

“Several such cases have been investigated in recent years and we, as the Police, can assure you that their cases will be handled with the utmost confidentiality,” he added.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
On This Day: In 1977, nations sign pact banning artificial use of weather as weapon of war
Next article
Screening of the film “Kaibutsu” (Monster) at the Cannes Film Festival

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros