Two more fixed traffic cameras in Nicosia in operation as of March 6

Additional two fixed traffic cameras in Nicosia will come into operation as of March 6 together with four new mobile ones, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Last week, the Traffic Department of the Police Headquarters met with the contractor and also gave the green light for new cameras at six points in total island-wide. Along with another 16 mobile ones.

As from March 6, the two new fixed cameras in Nicosia will be at the junction of Limassol Avenue with Armenias Street and that of Griva Digheni with Prodromou.

Moreover, four more mobile cameras will be in the hands of traffic police and this will gradually increase the total to 20.

According to the plan that has been drafted, the first cameras will then operate in two locations in Limassol – in Archbishop Makarios Avenue – Nicos Pattihi and Archbishop Makarios Avenue – Agia Zoni. Shortly afterwards, cameras will be put into operation in two other locations in Nicosia, namely Makarios Avenue – Spyrou Kyprianou and Strovolos Avenue with Macheras Street.

Moreover, the proposed amendment to legislation providing that the notice someone has to receive a summon from the post office is nowsent by sms instead of by post as it is done now has been sent to Parliament.

This is because a number of violators people are ignoring the received notice and don’t bother receiving the summon.