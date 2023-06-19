NewsLocalTwo more arrests in connection with residencies issued to third country nationals

Two more arrests in connection with residencies issued to third country nationals

Forged Documents
Two more people were arrested on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation where residencies in Cyprus were issued to third country nationals.

One is a 65-year-old migration department female officer and the other a third country male national, aged 41.

On Friday, another migration department officer was arrested – along with six more third country nationals, aged 21 to 44.

The 40-year-old woman who was remanded for eight days on Friday is being investigated for offences related to corruption, abuse of authority and neglect of official duty.

An Interior Ministry statement had said the Nicosia CID is investigating the case, along with the Ministry and that such actions are unacceptable.

The two new suspects are set to appear before Nicosia district court later on Monday.

By Annie Charalambous
