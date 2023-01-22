Two-month-old infant found dead in bed

A tragedy occurred in Larnaca, when a mother found her two-month-old infant dead in its bed, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, the mother spotted the infant unconscious around 6:30 am with vomit around the mouth. The child was subsequently transferred to the Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors on duty made superhuman efforts to bring it back to life, but were unable to do so.

The exact cause of the infant’s death is expected to be revealed by the autopsy on the body, which will be carried out on Monday.

The police’s Small Offences Department is investigating a case of sudden death.