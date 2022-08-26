NewsLocalTwo minors seriously injured after car accident

Two minors seriously injured after car accident

Two underage boys aged 13 and 15, were early this morning seriously injured during a car accident in Limassol.

The accident occurred around 03.00 at a point of the road in Agios Therapontas when under conditions that are being investigated, a car driven by a 15-year-old with another three passengers aged 17, 15 and 13, deviated from its course and ended up in a cliff.

Due to the accident the two minors at the back of the car were seriously injured and taken to the Limassol General Hospital but because of the seriousness of their condition they were later taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Policemen at the Pachna Police Stations continue the investigations.

By gavriella
