Two minors injured by firecrackers during Anorthosis–AEL football match

Two minors, aged 11 and 12 years old, were injured on Saturday after firecrackers were thrown during the Anorthosis-AEL football teams in Larnaca’s Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium.

Police also said that at the start of the match Anorthosis fans in the south stand lit torches and threw firecrackers – one of which injured the two minors who suffered burns. They were given first aid by the stadium doctor.

The 12-year-old boy did not wish to go to hospital and left while the 11-year-old one was taken to Larnaca General Hospital where doctors said he had burns on his left arm and body.

No arrests have been made yet but investigations are ongoing, police said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
