Two men facing charges for alleged racist assault in Chloraka cafe

Two men, aged 17 and 51, are accused of attacking and insulting a Syrian man at a Chloraka cafe in an incident which reportedly happened on August 27.

The complainant is a man of Syrian origin who reported that the two men physically attacked him and hurled insults at him, while he was sitting at a cafe on Chloraka’s Archbishop Makarios III avenue.

According to philenews, the two suspects were called to report to a police station yesterday and were charged in writing. They are set to appear in court at a later date.

They are facing charges of unlawful assembly, public insult and violation of the law on racism.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
