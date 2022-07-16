NewsLocalTwo men crash into 62-year-old with scooter to rob him

Two men crash into 62-year-old with scooter to rob him

Unidentified persons intentionally crashed into a 62-year-old on a scooter intending to rob him. The incident happened last night at Kato Polemidia when a motorcycle with two persons intentionally crashed into the scooter.

The 62-year-old fell on the ground and the culprits grabbed his bag which had 50 euros in various coins. In his effort to take his bag back the man was punched by the two men who then disappeared.

The man went to the Limassol General Hospital for first aid.

The Police are looking for two young men, around 35-40, one of whom was well-built.

