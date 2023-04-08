Two men caught after massive cash theft from Larnaca hotel room (UPDATE)

Authorities have arrested and remanded two suspects at the Ledras street crossing following the theft of almost 90 thousand euro from a Larnaca hotel room.

The two men, 44 and 34, admitted to stealing 38,500 from a 35 year old who was vacationing in Cyprus with a group of 350 tourists.

According to the complaint that the victim made, 88,400 in cash were taken from his room between Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th April.

The money belonged to the whole group of tourists and was in the man’s room for safekeeping.

Testimony secured by police raised suspicions about the pair whose photos and details were made public in efforts to locate and arrest them.

Around nine thirty last night they attempted to cross over to the occupied territories from the Ledras street checkpoint and were discovered following the routine controls.

The 34 year old was found in possession of 24,690 euro in cash and the 44 year old 11,300, which the admitted stealing from the 35 year old tourist.

The rest of the money is still unaccounted for, with members of the Oroklini police station investigating.