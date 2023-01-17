Two men arrested for labour trafficking after workers found living in abysmal conditions

Police arrested two men to facilitate investigations into a case of labour trafficking after finding two migrant workers living in abysmal conditions in a village in Nicosia.

According to Phileleftheros, during a check at an agricultural estate in Nicosia, the Civil Registry and Migration Department found two men, aged 21 and 22, living in a facility without hot and drinking water in Nicosia and informed the police. One of them was found physically exhausted, police said.

The two victims used a hose in the garden to shower and had to go to the community leader’s house to get water to drink and cook.

Authorities ascertained that the victims were forced to work up to 12 hours per day, without getting paid overtime. Also, their employer withheld their travel expenses to Cyprus from their wage.

After a search at the premises, police arrested the 60-year-old owner of the estate, as well as a 25-year-old man in connection with the case.

According to police investigations, the two suspects have been allegedly exploiting the victims. They were arrested on January 10 and were remanded in custody for five days.

The two young workers were removed immediately from the property and have been transferred to another location with the assistance of the Social Welfare Service. One of them has already found a new job and is residing legally on the island, Phileleftheros reports.

The suspects are facing charges related to human trafficking. The hearing for the case will take place on February 8 at Nicosia District Court.

