Two kilos of cannabis found in Famagusta district home

A tip off led the anti-drug squad to the residence of a 27 year old man in the free Famagusta district, He was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to sell after two kilograms of cannabis were discovered.

Around seven early last evening, members of the service searched the suspect’s farmhouse in the area and confiscated the large quantity of cannabis in nylon bags.

The man was remanded in custody in connection with the case, as YKAN is investigating with the focus being on locating possible accomplices.

More than 25 kilograms of cannabis have been discovered over the past few weeks across the island.