Two injured in Liopetri head-on collision (PHOTOS)

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after they crashed head-on on the Sotira-Liopetri road on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accident took place at 08:15 this morning. Under conditions being investigated, one of the vehicles in question, driven by a 42-year-old who tested positive for alcohol, diverted from its route and entered the opposite traffic lane.

This led to a head-on collision with a car driven by a 62-year-old Paralimni resident.

Both drivers were trapped in their cars and had to be rescued by the Fire Service.

They were transported via ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital. The 62-year-old has been discharged, while the 42-year-old is hospitalised with minor injuries.

Famagusta traffic police are continuing investigations.