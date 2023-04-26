Cars driven into shop fronts in particular burglary cases in Paphos

Paphos police are investigating two identical, particular cases of shop burglaries that were reported early on Wednesday, according to Philenews.

Specifically, a vehicle was driven into the shop fronts of a pharmacy and a kiosk and the cash register of both businesses was taken away.

Subsequently, the car was burnt so that all evidence disappears.

Paphos Police spokesman, Michalis Nicolaou, said the 38-year-old pharmacy owner in the Anavargos district around 2:30 am received a message on his mobile phone that the alarm system sounded in the pharmacy.

Twenty minutes later, the owners of the broken-in kiosk located in Chloraka was also alerted to the robbery.

CCTV shows that same car used in both cases, as investigations are ongoing.