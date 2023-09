Two French sailors reported to police that on Thursday evening they were attacked by unknown persons while walking with friends along Limassol marina.

Philenews also reported on Friday that police officers investigating the case have secured substantial evidence and that arrests are imminent.

The sailors, aged 21 and 25, were taken to a private clinic for first aid and kept there overnight for preventive reasons.

Their injuries – mainly on the face – are not serious, police also said.