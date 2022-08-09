NewsLocalTwo fires raging in Paphos and Limassol

Two fires raging in Paphos and Limassol

Firefightingplane2
Firefightingplane2

Two fires have just broken out in the districts of Paphos and Limassol.

According to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis, a fire is currently in progress near the community of Fasoula in Limassol. Two fire engines from Limassol and one from the Forestry Department have responded as well as two helicopters.

The second fire broke out near Kourdaka community in Paphos. An aircraft of the Forestry Department that was patrolling dropped water on the fire and will return. Additionally three fire engines have been dispatched from Paphos and one from the Forestry Department.

By gavriella
Previous articleReggae at The Yurts on August 13
Next article“Living on the Edge” by TEDxLimassol on November 19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros