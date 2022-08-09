Two fires raging in Paphos and Limassol

Two fires have just broken out in the districts of Paphos and Limassol.

According to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis, a fire is currently in progress near the community of Fasoula in Limassol. Two fire engines from Limassol and one from the Forestry Department have responded as well as two helicopters.

The second fire broke out near Kourdaka community in Paphos. An aircraft of the Forestry Department that was patrolling dropped water on the fire and will return. Additionally three fire engines have been dispatched from Paphos and one from the Forestry Department.