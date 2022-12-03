Two drivers tested positive for drugs, police said

Within the framework of traffic control to prevent accidents, the Police seem to have found two people, a 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, who tested positive in a preliminary narcotest.

Specifically, the 21-year-old man was stopped by the Paphos Traffic Police on Friday evening at Agapinoros Avenue. He tested positive in a preliminary narcotest and samples were taken for special laboratory exams.

The second man was also driving at Agapinoros Avenue in Paphos where he was stopped by members of the Paphos Traffic Police around midnight.

He also tested positive in the preliminary narcotest.

Members of the Paphos Police continue the investigations.