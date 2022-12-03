NewsLocalTwo drivers tested positive for drugs, police said

Two drivers tested positive for drugs, police said

Limassol: 16 year old caught driving under influence of drugs

Within the framework of traffic control to prevent accidents, the Police seem to have found two people, a 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, who tested positive in a preliminary narcotest.

Specifically, the 21-year-old man was stopped by the Paphos Traffic Police on Friday evening at Agapinoros Avenue. He tested positive in a preliminary narcotest and samples were taken for special laboratory exams.

The second man was also driving at Agapinoros Avenue in Paphos where he was stopped by members of the Paphos Traffic Police around midnight.

He also tested positive in the preliminary narcotest.

Members of the Paphos Police continue the investigations.

 

By gavriella
Previous article
Limassol Municipality suggests five measures to ease traffic in the center
Next article
A man trying to steal a car wielded a knife toward the car owners

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros