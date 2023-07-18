Dogs spotted tied up in unsuitable shelter amid the extreme heat

The Agriculture Ministry under whose jurisdiction comes the island’s welfare of animals will take prompt action in a new case of dogs reportedly being left unprotected from the prevailing heatwave, Philenews reports.

Specifically, a passing woman on Monday saw two dogs tied up in unsuitable outdoor premises providing zero protection from the unbearable heat and sizzling sun in Famagusta district.

She contacted local authorities who failed to respond to her cry for help to the animals – unlike the police in nearly Dhekelia British base which send an officer to inspect the premises.

The woman who raised the issue said the police officer alleged the two dogs were strays tied up by the owner of premises for their own protection.

He also assured that the dogs were moved to another part of the ‘shelter’ which apparently is more suitable – even this has yet to be confirmed.

However, animal activists had prompted the woman to send an urgent letter to the Ministry which, much to their credit, will send an officer on Tuesday to inspect the premises.

The Ministry also assured that all necessary action to protect the two dogs will be taken.