Two deaths, 2,759 new COVID-19 infections this week

The Health Ministry on Friday said two COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus this past week (October 7-13), while new infections totaled 2,759 out of 66,500 tests.

The positivity rate stood at 4.15%, the Ministry said.

The two deaths concern one man, 84, and one woman, 89.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,189, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 593,542.

Furthermore, the number of patients treated in hospitals stands at 53, of whom seven are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, three patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated due to COVID in an Intensive Care Unit.

