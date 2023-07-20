Two dead after accident on Larnaca-Kofinou highway

NewsLocalTwo dead after accident on Larnaca-Kofinou highway

Two workers lost their lives in a traffic accident on Wednesday afternoon on the highway from Larnaca to Kofinou.

Antonis Ktorides, 62, from Limassol and another European citizen whose name has not been made public yet, died when the semi-truck Ktorides was driving overturned, under conditions which are being investigated.

According to police, the 62-year-old lost control of the vehicle, which first dashed on the guardrails and then hit a road sign before overturning on the side of the road.

Bystanders notified authorities who arrived at the scene to rescue the men who were trapped in the car.

After a lengthy rescue operation, the two men were transferred to Larnaca General Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Due to the accident, the left lane on the Larnaca to Kofinou highway remained closed for some hours.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
