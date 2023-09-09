Two Cypriots stranded in Morocco after earthquake -Foreign Ministry

Two Cypriot citizens are stranded in Marrakesh, Morocco in the wake of a 7.2 earthquake, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Gotsis said that the two Cypriots, who travelled to Marrakesh to attend a professional conference are well in their health.

He added that they are seeking means to return to Cyprus, noting that the embassy of Cyprus in Lisbon is handling the issue.

Furthermore, Gotsis said that the honorary consuls of Cyprus in Marrakesh and Casablanca are in contact with the small community of Cypriots residing in Morocco, numbering 20 to 30 people, adding that no problems have been reported.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in a press release advises Cypriot citizens in Morocco to closely follow information from international and local media, safety instructions from local authorities and avoid unnecessary movements.

Cypriot citizens are also advised to register, if they so wish to, on the online registration platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY.

In case of emergency, citizens should contact the Crisis Management Department of the Ministry at the mobile +357 97 775998 (Non-Working hours) or landlines +357 22801000, +357 22651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday to Friday).

The Ministry also gave the contact details of the Cyprus Embassy in Portugal +351213194180, of the Cyprus Honorary Consul in Casablanca Alexandros Axiotis +212 661449668 and the Honorary Consul in Marrakesh Mr Amine El Baroudi +212 661429827. The consulates’ telephones are available on a 24/7 basis, the Ministry added.

Citizens may also call the Ministry’s Consular Affairs Department at +357 22651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday to Friday).

