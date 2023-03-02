NewsLocalTwo Cypriots still missing after Tempi train crash

Two Cypriots still missing after Tempi train crash

Trains Collide Near Larissa
Trains Collide Near Larissa

Two young Cypriots are still missing after the fatal train crash in Tempi, Greece, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kornelios Korneliou told state radio on Thursday.

Speaking to CyBC3, Korneliou expressed the hope that the fate of the two Cypriots will be determined as soon as possible.

He also noted that authorities do not know if there were more Cypriots on the train at the time of the crash, as the identities of all the passengers have not been identified yet.

However, he added, that Greek authorities managed to identify one Cypriot who was on the train. The person has received treatment for their injuries and was discharged from the hospital, Korneliou said.

On his part, Cyprus’ Ambassador to Athens, Kyriacos Kenevezos told CYBC3 that he is in Larissa, alongside the families of the two missing Cypriots.

Read more:

Two Cypriots confirmed missing in Greek train crash

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Listen to Cyprus’ 2023 Eurovision song entry for the first time
Next article
SBA authorities rescue dog from edge of Zapalo cliffs (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros