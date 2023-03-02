Two Cypriots still missing after Tempi train crash

Two young Cypriots are still missing after the fatal train crash in Tempi, Greece, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kornelios Korneliou told state radio on Thursday.

Speaking to CyBC3, Korneliou expressed the hope that the fate of the two Cypriots will be determined as soon as possible.

He also noted that authorities do not know if there were more Cypriots on the train at the time of the crash, as the identities of all the passengers have not been identified yet.

However, he added, that Greek authorities managed to identify one Cypriot who was on the train. The person has received treatment for their injuries and was discharged from the hospital, Korneliou said.

On his part, Cyprus’ Ambassador to Athens, Kyriacos Kenevezos told CYBC3 that he is in Larissa, alongside the families of the two missing Cypriots.

