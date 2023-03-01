Two Cypriots confirmed missing in Greek train crash

Two young Cypriots are missing after a deadly train crash in Tempi, northern Greece which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people.

According to philenews, 24-year-old dentistry graduate Anastasia Adamidou from Paphos and Kyprianos Papaioannou, 23, a law student from Avgorou, have been confirmed as missing.

Kyprianos’ family told philenews that the student was on the train when the collision happened.

Also, Adamidou’s parents have travelled to Greece in search of their daughter.

The families of the missing call on anyone who might have information on their whereabouts to contact authorities.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, two trains collided near the town of Tempe, close to the city of Larissa in Greece, resulting in the deaths of at least 56 people and injuries to over 80 others.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said that he tried contacting his Greek counterpart in search of more information on the missing Cypriots, while a crisis management unit has been set up in the ministry to deal with the crash.

Cyprus’ ambassador to Athens Kyriacos Kenevezos is in the country’s consulate in Thessaloniki coordinating the effort to find the missing students.