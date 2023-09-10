Two Cypriot women caught up in Morocco quake to be repatriated

Two Cypriot women who had flown to Marrakech for a business conference and were caught up in the devastating 7 Richter quake on Friday evening, were evacuated to Athens this morning on an Aegean chartered flight.

It was set up by Greek authorities in coordination with the company in order to airlift Greek citizens, with the Greek consulate in Morocco informing Nicosia of availability for Cypriots who wanted to leave the country following the tremor, which left more than 2 thousand dead.

Around 50 to 60 Cypriots live and work in the country and they have all been accounted for.

The two Cypriot women will be returning to Cyprus this evening.