NewsLocalTwo Cypriot women caught up in Morocco quake to be repatriated

Two Cypriot women caught up in Morocco quake to be repatriated

Morocco 4
Morocco 4

 

Two Cypriot women who had flown to Marrakech for a business conference and were caught up in the devastating 7 Richter quake on Friday evening, were evacuated to Athens this morning on an Aegean chartered flight.

It was set up by Greek authorities in coordination with the company in order to airlift Greek citizens, with the Greek consulate in Morocco informing Nicosia of availability for Cypriots who wanted to leave the country following the tremor, which left more than 2 thousand dead.

Around 50 to 60 Cypriots live and work in the country and they have all been accounted for.

The two Cypriot women will be returning to Cyprus this evening.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
12 dead in Greece from devastating storm Daniel, as relief work begins
Next article
Μother charged after 2 year old daughter found wandering Yeroskipou streets

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros