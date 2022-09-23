Two cases of violence reported at Limassol schools

NewsLocalTwo cases of violence reported at Limassol schools

Bullying
New incidents of violence took place at schools in Limassol, in two separate cases, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

Specifically, three female students and one male student in a Lyceum in Limassol reported that they were attacked by two other students and the 41-year-old mother of one of them, while waiting for the school bus.

The reason was that the previous day a similar incident occurred at school, which was reported to the principal and it seems that this angered the two minors.

The second incident occurred at a Gymnasium. According to a complaint filed at Episkopi Police Station, students were causing a disturbance outside the music room and, as they claim, at some point the music teacher got out of the room and grabbed a student by the neck pushing him on the wall.

