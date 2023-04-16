NewsLocalTwo arsons in Nicosia schools

Two arsons in Nicosia schools

Arsons
Arsons

In the early hours of Sunday, two arsons occurred in schools in Nicosia.

Specifically, at around 5 am, a tip-off was received about a fire inside the building of a Nicosia high school. Members of the Police and the Fire Service went to the scene where they saw that there was a fire in four rooms of the school, which caused damage to the equipment.

On a second occasion, at around 6.30 am, a tip-off was received by the Police regarding a fire in a school hall, also in Nicosia.

Members of the Police and the Fire Service went to the school in question where, after examination, it was found that the music room and the equipment it contained were completely destroyed by fire.

Extensive damage was caused to the canteen by an improvised explosive device placed outside the door, while three other classrooms were damaged possibly by the blast wave. Malicious damage was also caused to the main entrance of this school and to the multipurpose room.

Various items were taken from the scene for further scientific examination while the above cases are being investigated by the Nicosia CID.

By gavriella
Previous article
Foreign Ministry issues Travel Advice for Sudan
Next article
World Food Programme halts operations in Sudan after 3 employees killed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros