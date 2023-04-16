Two arsons in Nicosia schools

In the early hours of Sunday, two arsons occurred in schools in Nicosia.

Specifically, at around 5 am, a tip-off was received about a fire inside the building of a Nicosia high school. Members of the Police and the Fire Service went to the scene where they saw that there was a fire in four rooms of the school, which caused damage to the equipment.

On a second occasion, at around 6.30 am, a tip-off was received by the Police regarding a fire in a school hall, also in Nicosia.

Members of the Police and the Fire Service went to the school in question where, after examination, it was found that the music room and the equipment it contained were completely destroyed by fire.

Extensive damage was caused to the canteen by an improvised explosive device placed outside the door, while three other classrooms were damaged possibly by the blast wave. Malicious damage was also caused to the main entrance of this school and to the multipurpose room.

Various items were taken from the scene for further scientific examination while the above cases are being investigated by the Nicosia CID.