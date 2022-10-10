Two arrests for knife incident at APOEL-Karmiotissa game

The inadequacy of security mechanisms at football stadiums was once again on display on Friday, at an APOEL-Karmiotissa game, as a member of Karmiotissa’s board security detail entered the stadium carrying a knife which he wielded against the home team’s fans.

The incident took place during the half-time interval. After the end of the first half, tensions rose between supporters sitting near the stadium’s VIP boxes. Then, as footage from the stadium’s CCTV showed, a 34-year-old member of Karmiotissa’s board security detail wielded a knife against APOEL fans.

Police, as well as stadium security, intervened to restore order. The person who wielded the knife attempted to flee but police later located him in the stadium’s bathroom, holding a 21cm knife. A second knife was found in a garbage bin.

Police proceeded with arresting the 34-year-old, as well as a 46-year-old member of Karmiotissa’s board.

The 34-year-old underwent interrogation at the Strovolos Police Station, where it was ascertained that he is residing illegally in Cyprus.

Phivos Constantinides, CEO of GSP explained that persons sitting at the stadium’s VIP boxes do not have to undergo a security check before entering. The man managed to enter the stadium carrying a knife, as he was part of the visiting team’s delegation, Constantinides said.