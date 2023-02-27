NewsLocalTwo arrested after brothers stabbing outside Nicosia over financial differences

Two arrested after brothers stabbing outside Nicosia over financial differences

 

Authorities are holding two people in connection with the stabbing of two brothers outside a Kotsiatis home last night, on the outskirts of Nicosia.

That includes a 26 year old and one of the victims, a 49 year old, the owner of the property where the attack took place.

The man was stabbed in the hand during an altercation with with the 52 year old tenant of the house, whose brother is being treated in serious condition at the Nicosia General.

Owner and tenants appear to have been sorting out long standing financial differences which got out of control yesterday during the owner’s visit.

Nicosia CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
