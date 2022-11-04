NewsLocalTwo arrested after police find 723 stolen credit cards in their possession

Two arrested after police find 723 stolen credit cards in their possession

Limassol police probe case of suspected credit card fraud

Police on Friday arrested two 24-year-olds in connection with the theft of 723 credit cards.

After receiving a tip linking a 24-year-old man to the case, Larnaca CID spotted the suspect on Friday withdrawing money from an ATM.

Following a body search, officers found 74 credit cards and 8,940 euros in his possession.

A search was also conducted at his house, in the presence of a 24-year-old woman. Another 649 credit cards and 3,470 euros in cash were found.

The money was hidden in the freezer and the credit cards at various spots in the house; behind paintings, under tables, chairs and inside shoes, police said.

Larnaca CID arrested the two suspects and continues investigations.

By gavriella
