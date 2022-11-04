Two arrested after police find 723 stolen credit cards in their possession

Police on Friday arrested two 24-year-olds in connection with the theft of 723 credit cards.

After receiving a tip linking a 24-year-old man to the case, Larnaca CID spotted the suspect on Friday withdrawing money from an ATM.

Following a body search, officers found 74 credit cards and 8,940 euros in his possession.

A search was also conducted at his house, in the presence of a 24-year-old woman. Another 649 credit cards and 3,470 euros in cash were found.

The money was hidden in the freezer and the credit cards at various spots in the house; behind paintings, under tables, chairs and inside shoes, police said.

Larnaca CID arrested the two suspects and continues investigations.