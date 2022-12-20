NewsLocalTwo arrested after driving to police station with cannabis, cocaine on them

Two arrested after driving to police station with cannabis, cocaine on them

Paralimni Police
Paralimni Police

Police in Paralimni arrested two men, aged 19 and 30, on Monday, for possession of cocaine and cannabis.

According to a police announcement, the 19-year-old was called to appear at the Paralimni police station on Monday evening after a court order concerning a pending case against him.

While at the station, officers searched him and found a grinder containing 0,27 grams of cannabis in his possession.

Police then proceeded to search a 30-year-old from Deryneia who drove the 19-year-old to the station and was waiting for him in the station’s parking lot.

Officers found 0.5 grams of cannabis and 0.5 grams of cocaine in his possession and arrested him on the spot.

According to police, the two suspects confessed to possessing and using the drugs found on them.

Ykan Famagusta are investigating the case.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
NYE Celebration Carnival

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros