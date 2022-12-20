Two arrested after driving to police station with cannabis, cocaine on them

Police in Paralimni arrested two men, aged 19 and 30, on Monday, for possession of cocaine and cannabis.

According to a police announcement, the 19-year-old was called to appear at the Paralimni police station on Monday evening after a court order concerning a pending case against him.

While at the station, officers searched him and found a grinder containing 0,27 grams of cannabis in his possession.

Police then proceeded to search a 30-year-old from Deryneia who drove the 19-year-old to the station and was waiting for him in the station’s parking lot.

Officers found 0.5 grams of cannabis and 0.5 grams of cocaine in his possession and arrested him on the spot.

According to police, the two suspects confessed to possessing and using the drugs found on them.

Ykan Famagusta are investigating the case.