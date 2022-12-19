Two and a half months old Syrian girl in Limassol dies from influenza A

NewsLocalTwo and a half months old Syrian girl in Limassol dies from...

The Syrian parents of a two and a half months old infant in Limassol found their girl dead in her cot on Saturday evening and influenza A appears to be the initial cause.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the parents apparently had no idea the baby girl was suffering from influenza A.

Strong efforts by doctors at a private clinic where the infant was rushed to revive her had failed.

A post mortem examination is to take place on Monday by state coroner Nicolas Charalambous.

Limassol CID officers who carried out investigations said there the baby had no injuries.

 

By Annie Charalambous
