Twenty-five Cypriot piano players eye Guinness World Record

Twenty-five Cypriot musicians will simultaneously all play on the same piano on July 5 in a bid to earn the Guinness World Record, Philenews reports.

The record is for the highest number of musicians playing on the same piano at the same time. The Cypriot musicians are expected to break it at the Kyriakides Piano Gallery in Nicosia.

Specifically, the musicians will perform Nicolas Costantinou’s composition “Five x Five” on a Ritmüller Concert Grand GP-275 piano.

The brainchild behind the challenge is Kyriakides Piano Gallery’s managing director and president of the Avantgarde Cultural Organization Stavros Kyriakides.

In 2019, Kyriakides and Avantgarde joined forces to break the Guinness World Record for most musicians playing simultaneously on the same piano, forming the team that would attempt the challenge.

They had failed at the time and the record was earned by 21 musicians from The Netherlands.

In the meantime, the record has been broken by a group of 23 musicians in Serbia. So the goal now is to raise the bar to 25 musicians who will hopefully earn the record for Cyprus.