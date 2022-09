TUS Airways announced on Friday that it will start offering direct flights from Larnaca to Heraklion.

The route will commence on December 16. Flights will be available twice a week, Monday and Friday, starting from €59 for a one-way ticket.

The company will also increase the number of flights between Larnaca and Tel Aviv with 9 weekly flights. In addition, there will be a service connecting Paphos with Tel Aviv twice a week.