TUS Airways announces record number of passengers in 2022

TUS Airways on Wednesday announced a record number of passengers in 2022.

According to a company press release, the airline successfully operated over 600% more flights than the previous year and grew its fleet by 150% with the addition of more Airbus A320 aircraft.

Ahmed Aly, CEO of TUS Airways said that despite the challenges, TUS Airways has remained committed and steadfast in growing and supporting the Cypriot and East Mediterranean air travel sectors by enhancing regional connectivity and opening new routes and markets.

He said that TUS Airways recently invested $20 million, becoming the largest Cypriot airline by fleet size, number of destinations and passenger numbers, just months after relaunching in late 2021.

“This was, by no means, an easy feat and was only possible through the support of our shareholders, working closely with our partners in hospitality, the Cypriot Ministries of Transportation and Tourism and of course the dedication of the fantastic team at our airline,” Aly said.

The press release adds that TUS acted swiftly to support the industry by operating a diverse yet targeted network of routes such as flights from Paris to both Larnaka and Paphos, up to six daily services between Larnaca and Paphos and Tel Aviv, diversifying into new (non-traditional) source markets by operating scheduled and charter services to Spain, Italy, Slovakia, and Austria and record recruitment drives, infrastructural developments, cadet programs and working on multiple joint projects with Cypriot aviation stakeholders.

The press release also reads that 2023 will be another exciting year for the airline as it expands its flight schedule network from Cyprus with additional flights to more destinations.

Over the coming weeks, the company said it will be announcing more exciting destinations for summer 2023 serving a record number of destinations.