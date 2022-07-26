Turmoil caused by minor irregular migrants continues in Kato Paphos

Turmoil continued again on Tuesday where minor irregular migrants are temporarily accommodated in Kato Paphos, Philenews reports.

The turmoil was sparked on Monday afternoon after around 150 guests protested against the conditions of their continued hospitality there.

They argued that they were assured their living conditions would be upgraded, and this included receiving some allowances – a promise that they say it has not been fulfilled.

The young guests went as far as to forcibly push away from the building social workers in charge of their daily lives.

In addition, some of them tried to carry out strong protests including obstructing traffic in the streets of the area.

There is strong police presence in the area as residents there are objecting to the accommodation there of the ‘unruly’ – as they desctibe them – minors whose origin is mainly African.