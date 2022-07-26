NewsLocalTurmoil caused by minor irregular migrants continues in Kato Paphos

Turmoil caused by minor irregular migrants continues in Kato Paphos

Migrants
Migrants

Turmoil continued again on Tuesday where minor irregular migrants are temporarily accommodated in Kato Paphos, Philenews reports.

The turmoil was sparked on Monday afternoon after around 150 guests protested against the conditions of their continued hospitality there.

They argued that they were assured their living conditions would be upgraded, and this included receiving some allowances – a promise that they say  it has not been fulfilled.

The young guests went as far as to forcibly push away from the building social workers in charge of their daily lives.

In addition, some of them tried to carry out strong protests including obstructing traffic in the streets of the area.

There is strong police presence in the area as residents there are objecting to the accommodation there of the ‘unruly’ – as they desctibe them – minors whose origin is mainly African.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePub in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia completely destroyed from fire-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros