Turkish soldiers fire and injure Greek Cypriot man at Potamia buffer zone area

Turkish soldiers fired at three Greek Cypriots in the buffer zone area of Potamia injuring one of them on the shoulder but Sunday afternoon’s incident could be fatal, Philenews reports.

The Turkish army opened fire on a vehicle carrying the three Greek Cypriots at a buffer zone spot not patrolled by UN peacekeepers around 3pm.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the island in full violation of law and order.

The condition of the wounded 45-year-old Greek Cypriot is stable, according to police who are investigating the shocking incident. The three had gone there to pick wild greens.

The Presidential Palace was reportedly immediately informed of the incident.