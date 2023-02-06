NewsLocalTurkish soldiers fire and injure Greek Cypriot man at Potamia buffer zone...

Turkish soldiers fire and injure Greek Cypriot man at Potamia buffer zone area

Potamia
Potamia

Turkish soldiers fired at three Greek Cypriots in the buffer zone area of Potamia injuring one of them on the shoulder but Sunday afternoon’s incident could be fatal, Philenews reports.

The Turkish army opened fire on a vehicle carrying the three Greek Cypriots at a buffer zone spot not patrolled by UN peacekeepers around 3pm.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the island in full violation of law and order.

The condition of the wounded 45-year-old Greek Cypriot is stable, according to police who are investigating the shocking incident. The three had gone there to pick wild greens.

The Presidential Palace was reportedly immediately informed of the incident.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cloudy almost all day long on Monday, with local showers and thunderstorms
Next article
Syrian, 21, shot in drive by in Nicosia on Sunday, dies-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros