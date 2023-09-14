Turkish side sends message nothing will come out of fresh talks on Cyprus with UN chief

Days only before Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will meet in New York with the UN chief and the Turkish side is sending out the message nothing will come out of it.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that Zorlu Töre, the so-called “president” of the “parliament” in the breakaway north has described next week’s meetings as crucial.

But in an interview with Turkish Cypriot ‘Kibris’ he also said that no immediate results should be expected from the talks in New York.

And that the difficulty of making progress on the Cyprus problem is that a negotiated settlement aiming for a federal Cyprus would no longer be possible.

UN resolutions since the 1974 invasion by Turkey which ended up dividing Cyprus since then call for a reunited island based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal system.

Tore alleged the UN have misinterpreted the Cyprus problem and that the presence of the UN peacekeeping force on the island “was for the purpose of recognizing the Greek side as a state”.

And that some permanent members of the UN had supported the Greek Cypriot side.

Tore is also a supporter of a two-state solution and sovereign equality – something unacceptable for Greek Cypriots and the international community at large.