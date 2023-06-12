Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Cyprus (VIDEO)

Newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Cyprus around 1 pm on Monday, Turkish Cypriot media report.

Erdogan flew with Turkey’s presidential jet accompanied by his wife Emine, as well as by members of his new government, such as the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport and Infrastructure.

The jet landed at the illegal Ercan airport where Erdogan greeted the crowds that gathered to welcome him, holding placards writing “Three states, one nation,” and “Our love, blue homeland”.

Erdogan will visit occupied Nicosia to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the afternoon. The two men are expected to issue a joint statement after their meeting.

Tomorrow he is expected to travel to Azerbaijan.

